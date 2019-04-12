OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 3,819.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,093,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,014,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,098,962,000 after buying an additional 2,902,717 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 961.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,196,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after buying an additional 1,083,453 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1,784.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after buying an additional 667,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,990,000 after buying an additional 559,486 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $511.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.87%.

In other news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/oge-energy-corp-oge-shares-bought-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.