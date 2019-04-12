OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 78,093 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of OceanFirst Financial worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,391,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,819,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,882 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 72,207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 186,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 186,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,859,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Iantosca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 46,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,994.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,884 shares of company stock worth $1,350,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 23.09%. On average, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

