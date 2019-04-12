Oceaneering International (OII) Receives $20.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.92. 53,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,548. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.12 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,614,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,529,000 after buying an additional 262,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,639,000 after buying an additional 116,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,008,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,639,000 after buying an additional 116,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,934,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,005,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,137,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after buying an additional 260,054 shares during the last quarter.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

