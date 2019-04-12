Ocado Group (OCDO) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 750 ($9.80).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 962.50 ($12.58).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of LON OCDO traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,396 ($18.24). 1,419,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a PE ratio of -202.32. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,439.50 ($18.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In related news, insider Mark Richardson sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,287 ($16.82), for a total value of £604,014.84 ($789,252.37). In the last three months, insiders purchased 47 shares of company stock worth $44,994.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.