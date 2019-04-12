Obseva SA (OBSV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Obseva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on shares of Obseva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $44.00 target price on shares of Obseva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

Obseva stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.13. Obseva has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Obseva will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Obseva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obseva during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Obseva during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obseva during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

