Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Shares Gap Up to $6.58

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.58. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 13932530 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $241,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 536,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,395,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 433,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after buying an additional 209,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,431,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 196,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

