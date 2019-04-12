NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) vs. NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Financial Contrast

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NY MTG TR INC/SH has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and NY MTG TR INC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 NY MTG TR INC/SH 1 2 2 0 2.20

NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.64%. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus target price of $6.08, indicating a potential downside of 0.27%. Given NY MTG TR INC/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NY MTG TR INC/SH is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $146.60 million 6.03 -$1.60 million $1.88 19.94 NY MTG TR INC/SH $522.28 million 2.17 $102.89 million $0.86 7.09

NY MTG TR INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. NY MTG TR INC/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust -1.09% -0.63% -0.14% NY MTG TR INC/SH 20.71% 13.29% 0.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats NY MTG TR INC/SH on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; distressed residential assets comprising residential mortgage loans sourced from distressed markets and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS, and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.