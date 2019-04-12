NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $963,000 Stake in American Express (AXP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 225.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,343,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,470 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Express by 9,218.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,340,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,757,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 9,700.1% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,829,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,393,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $680,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $109.85 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/nuwave-investment-management-llc-has-963000-stake-in-american-express-axp.html.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.