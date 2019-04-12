NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,295.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC set a $202.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.08.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $202.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $262.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

