NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 4,426 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 10,293.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $77.52 and a 1 year high of $119.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

