Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

ORCL opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $180,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $6,605,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,371,438. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

