Nucleus Vision Hits Market Cap of $11.88 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $11.88 million and $478,841.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BITBOX, WazirX and Bitbns. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.79 or 0.12518726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00045425 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00030875 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,766,530,487 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, BITBOX, CoinBene, Upbit, Koinex, Bitrue, Bitbns, WazirX, Bittrex, Binance, IDEX, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

