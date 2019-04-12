Novartis (NVS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $82.52 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $82.50. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Novartis stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,283. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 132,738 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $281,404.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,493 shares of company stock worth $1,001,401. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Novartis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,361,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,177,000 after purchasing an additional 229,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,439,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Novartis by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,005 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,609,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after purchasing an additional 184,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Novartis by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,046,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,845 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

