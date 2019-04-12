Novartis (NVS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “For Novartis, 2018 was a challenging year, as it restructured the business to focus on becoming a core drug-focused company, powered by data and digital technologies. However, the generic division, Sandoz, continues to face pricing pressure in the United States. The division also suffered a blow, when the FDA issued a CRL to its generic, Advair Diskus. Meanwhile, the company recently spun off its eye-care unit, Alcon, into a new company. The uptake of Kymriah and Kisqali have been slow. Generic competition for key drugs is also a concern. Nevertheless, Novartis has a strong oncology portfolio with drugs like Afinitor, Exjade, Jakavi, Zykadia, Tasigna, Jadenu and an improved formulation of Exjade. New drugs like Cosentyx and Entresto continue to boost performance, while legacy drugs face stiff competition. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NYSE:NVS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.41. 157,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Novartis has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.8646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. Novartis’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 43,800 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,401. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,361,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,177,000 after buying an additional 229,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,439,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,607,000 after buying an additional 7,902,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Novartis by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,005 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,609,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after purchasing an additional 184,555 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Novartis by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,046,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

