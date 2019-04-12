Novartis AG (NVS) Stake Decreased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Novartis by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 534,268 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 132,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $281,404.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 810,493 shares of company stock worth $1,001,401 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. 2,828,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $96.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.8646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

