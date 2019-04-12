Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $164.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $167.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

