Nostrum Oil & Gas (NOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $83.00

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.10), with a volume of 521348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.30 ($1.17).

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Nostrum Oil & Gas from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

The company has a market cap of $158.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

