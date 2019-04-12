Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.7% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank owned 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,650.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,632,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,302. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

