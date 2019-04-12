Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. 1,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,287. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

