Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,639,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. 490,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,834. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $51.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

