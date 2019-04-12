Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,025 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,717,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 127,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 802,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 279,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,769. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1753 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

