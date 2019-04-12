Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,671 Shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 254.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 81,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 3.6% in the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

Shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.1481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

