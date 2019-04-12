Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,020 Shares of Wabash National Co. (WNC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.43% of Wabash National worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WNC. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Wabash National had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $610.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

