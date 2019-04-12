Northern Trust Corp Has $10.53 Million Position in 1st Source Co. (SRCE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,225,000 after buying an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 22,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

