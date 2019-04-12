North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 905 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,292,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE:RLJ opened at $18.42 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. KeyCorp set a $23.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/north-star-investment-management-corp-sells-905-shares-of-rlj-lodging-trust-rlj.html.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.