North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $168,000 Holdings in Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.28%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 275.86%.

VGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

