Norges Bank Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (AER)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,223,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 794,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,738,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of AerCap by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AER opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.87. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Barclays set a $64.00 price objective on shares of AerCap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

