Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Avnet (AVT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,284,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.18% of Avnet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 2,437.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,741,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,639,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 367,914 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,194,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after purchasing an additional 367,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,420,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,300,000 after purchasing an additional 315,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,420,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,300,000 after purchasing an additional 315,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

AVT opened at $46.74 on Friday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

