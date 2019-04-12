Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $193.18 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $194.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

