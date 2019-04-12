Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $104.77 and a one year high of $176.06. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. VTB Capital downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on EPAM Systems to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EPAM Systems to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.73.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $319,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $2,398,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/nordea-investment-management-ab-increases-stake-in-epam-systems-inc-epam.html.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.