Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.15 Million Position in YY Inc (YY)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in YY were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in YY by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 709,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,465,000 after buying an additional 390,124 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in YY by 164.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 555,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,644,000 after buying an additional 345,845 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of YY by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 414,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,582,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of YY by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,929,000 after purchasing an additional 191,560 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YY opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. YY Inc has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

YY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Bank of America set a $66.00 price objective on shares of YY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of YY in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

