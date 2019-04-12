Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Veritiv Corp (VRTV)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $436.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.13. Veritiv Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

VRTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Veritiv to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

