Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 419 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $124.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $203,655.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,644 shares in the company, valued at $827,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $204,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at $746,063.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,508 shares of company stock worth $15,999,089. 20.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

