Norcros (NXR) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON NXR opened at GBX 192.38 ($2.51) on Wednesday. Norcros has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $154.61 million and a PE ratio of 9.20.
About Norcros
