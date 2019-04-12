Norcros (NXR) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON NXR opened at GBX 192.38 ($2.51) on Wednesday. Norcros has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $154.61 million and a PE ratio of 9.20.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

