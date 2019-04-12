NobleCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (NOBL)

NobleCoin (CURRENCY:NOBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One NobleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. NobleCoin has a total market cap of $260,753.00 and $0.00 worth of NobleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NobleCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

About NobleCoin

NobleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. NobleCoin’s total supply is 2,354,319,878 coins. NobleCoin’s official Twitter account is @noblecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NobleCoin’s official website is www.noblemovement.com

Buying and Selling NobleCoin

NobleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NobleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NobleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NobleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

