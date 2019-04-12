Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Short Interest Up 3.6% in March

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 804,402 shares, an increase of 3.6% from the March 15th total of 776,404 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,463 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nobilis Health stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Nobilis Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Nobilis Health from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nobilis Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,774 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Nobilis Health worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

