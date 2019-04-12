Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $248,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Russell L. Bernthal sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $125,179.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,552.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total value of $999,218.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,821,147.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.12. 297,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.40 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

