Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,388 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 24.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,523,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,523 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,780,000 after purchasing an additional 566,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,073,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,319 shares during the period.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $342,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $73,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,505 shares of company stock valued at $10,318,079. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.45. 1,541,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,168. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

