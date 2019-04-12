Nike Inc (NKE) Position Trimmed by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. Nike’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,029,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,500 shares of company stock worth $46,807,665 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

