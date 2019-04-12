Nike Inc (NKE) Holdings Decreased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 1.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $88.59. The firm has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nike to $87.06 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Cowen set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,500 shares of company stock worth $46,807,665. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/nike-inc-nke-holdings-decreased-by-univest-financial-corp.html.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.