NII Holdings Inc (NIHD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,469,344 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 11,289,697 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,503,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NII by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in NII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in NII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NIHD opened at $1.87 on Friday. NII has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub cut NII from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

About NII

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

