NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Trimmed by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 85,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 25,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $68,255,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $306,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $21,396,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $190.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $155.06 and a 1-year high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

