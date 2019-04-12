NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Holdings Increased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 346.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,234 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,771,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,014,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16,992.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,864,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 1,853,660 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $264,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,544,616,000 after buying an additional 886,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $190.04 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $155.06 and a 1 year high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $306,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $560,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Holdings Increased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/nextera-energy-inc-nee-holdings-increased-by-ferguson-wellman-capital-management-inc.html.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.