New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV) CEO Sells $895,500.00 in Stock

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) CEO Brent D. Willis sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $895,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brent D. Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Brent D. Willis sold 150,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $714,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $5.62 on Friday. New Age Beverages Corp has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 439.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBEV. ValuEngine downgraded New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised New Age Beverages from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

