Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.48.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.40. 14,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,950. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.36, a PEG ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $131.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $335,649.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $671,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,976,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $61,171,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 356,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 691,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,405,000 after purchasing an additional 336,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,794,000 after purchasing an additional 278,598 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $31,721,000.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

