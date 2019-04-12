NetScout Systems (NTCT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $33.00 price objective on NetScout Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,110. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,067.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $333,140 over the last ninety days. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,038.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 678,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 646,969 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

