Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. GMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NEPT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.61. 9,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,080. The company has a market capitalization of $286.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.84. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 236,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 81,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

