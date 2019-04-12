Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. GMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.
Shares of NEPT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.61. 9,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,080. The company has a market capitalization of $286.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.84. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.14.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 236,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 81,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.67% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
