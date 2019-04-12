Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 10,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $95,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,856. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

NYSE:ABT opened at $78.51 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

