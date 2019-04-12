Nebula AI Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $2,482.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $633.90 or 0.12505645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00046786 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00001174 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00027818 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,770,681,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,162,684,117 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

