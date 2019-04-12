National Pension Service Acquires 89,216 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,216 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $78,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 145,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.09 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “National Pension Service Acquires 89,216 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/national-pension-service-acquires-89216-shares-of-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy.html.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.